Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Down 3.3% - Here's Why

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Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 3.3%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report )'s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.49. 30,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Insider Transactions at Metalla Royalty & Streaming

In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director Brett Heath bought 10,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,389,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$28,644,190.25. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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