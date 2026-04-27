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Metaverse Stocks To Research - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights several small-cap metaverse plays—Robot Consulting (LAWR), Global Mofy AI (GMM), Everbright Digital (EDHL) and HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)—that span HR/cloud platforms branching into the metaverse, virtual content/3D and AI services, integrated digital marketing, and metaverse/quantum cybersecurity solutions.
  • These stocks posted the highest recent dollar trading volume among metaverse names, but the sector is still speculative and volatile due to a nascent market, evolving standards and unclear monetization, so investors should expect elevated risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Robot Consulting.

Robot Consulting, Global Mofy AI, Everbright Digital, and HUB Cyber Security are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are materially tied to building, enabling, or monetizing immersive virtual environments — including makers of AR/VR hardware, 3D engines and content platforms, cloud and graphics infrastructure, and related software or digital asset marketplaces. For investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the potential long-term growth of the metaverse but are often speculative and volatile because the market is nascent, standards and monetization models are still evolving, and much of the value is based on future adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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