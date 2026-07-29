MetLife (MET) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $19.6652 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MetLife Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE MET opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $97.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. MetLife's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MET

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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