Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.80 and last traded at GBX 144.60, with a volume of 166205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.20.

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Metro Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £963.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.83.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro Bank had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Metro Bank

In other Metro Bank news, insider Paul Coby purchased 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £19,779. Also, insider Marc Page purchased 83,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £95,581.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 769,834 shares of company stock valued at $87,900,471. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

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