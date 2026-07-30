Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 47.150-47.500 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7%

MTD traded down $9.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,378.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,846. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,023.05 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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