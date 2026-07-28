Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 7,631 Shares

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,631 shares of Mexico Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,990.19. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,277,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,939,305.94. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,623 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $166,181.40.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 414 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,739.54.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,304.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 522 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $11,097.72.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,828 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,722.44.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,100 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $108,681.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,051 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $323,897.52.

On Thursday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,261 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,981.59.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,037 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $89,742.51.

On Friday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,500 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $657,850.00.

Get Mexico Fund alerts: Sign Up

Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MXF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 25,849 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,295. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mexico Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mexico Fund by 127.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $972,000.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc NYSE: MXF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mexico Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mexico Fund wasn't on the list.

While Mexico Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here