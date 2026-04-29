MGE Energy (MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect MGE Energy to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $227.06 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts expect MGE Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. MGE Energy has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,997.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $727,801.88. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 167.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 718.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 181.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 253.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Through its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE), the company provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-central Wisconsin. MGE Energy's operations encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the purchase and distribution of natural gas, with an emphasis on reliable service and system resilience.

Since reorganizing as a holding company in 2001, MGE Energy has expanded its portfolio to include nonregulated subsidiaries involved in renewable energy development, energy services and infrastructure support.

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