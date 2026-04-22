MGM Resorts International (MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $4.3771 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.7%

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $20,515,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 66,372,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,688,655. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,285,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,347,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,275,206.06. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 202.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,982 shares of the company's stock worth $292,772,000 after buying an additional 5,654,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,642,060 shares of the company's stock worth $264,874,000 after buying an additional 3,429,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,622 shares of the company's stock worth $274,318,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,940,465 shares of the company's stock worth $205,897,000 after buying an additional 194,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,157,306 shares of the company's stock worth $188,190,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

Further Reading

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