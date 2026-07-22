M/I Homes (MHO) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $1.0472 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $920.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.91%. M/I Homes's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $163.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded M/I Homes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M/I Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 16.5% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

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