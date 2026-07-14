Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) EVP Sells $1,175,440.00 in Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) EVP Barbara Comly sold 28,000 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,175,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 882,984 shares in the company, valued at $37,067,668.32. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Miami International Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MIAX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,553. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.81.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. The business's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miami International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIAX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Miami International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Miami International by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIAX has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Miami International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Miami International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Miami International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIAX

About Miami International

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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