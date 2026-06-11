Michael Intrator Sells 200,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $19,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,676,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,563,467.20. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.74. 22,476,360 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,793,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave says enterprise AI adoption is helping drive strong demand, with record bookings, a nearly $100 billion backlog, and an expanding cloud platform for production AI workloads. Will Enterprise AI Adoption Boost CoreWeave's Business?

CoreWeave says enterprise AI adoption is helping drive strong demand, with record bookings, a nearly $100 billion backlog, and an expanding cloud platform for production AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Management priced a $3.25 billion senior notes deal, including $1.25 billion of 9.625% notes and €2 billion of 8.500% notes due 2032, giving CoreWeave fresh capital to keep expanding its AI infrastructure. CoreWeave Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes and €2 Billion of Senior Notes

Management priced a $3.25 billion senior notes deal, including $1.25 billion of 9.625% notes and €2 billion of 8.500% notes due 2032, giving CoreWeave fresh capital to keep expanding its AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the company’s stock was gaining in premarket trading suggest investors are focusing on the growth story and the funding announcement rather than near-term dilution concerns. CRWV Stock Gains Premarket Amid Market Rebound: Neocloud Operator Announces 3.5B Debt Raise

Reports that the company’s stock was gaining in premarket trading suggest investors are focusing on the growth story and the funding announcement rather than near-term dilution concerns. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave’s insider Brannin McBee sold shares in prearranged 10b5-1 transactions, which is routine but still adds to recent headlines about founder and insider selling. SEC Form 4

CoreWeave’s insider Brannin McBee sold shares in prearranged 10b5-1 transactions, which is routine but still adds to recent headlines about founder and insider selling. Negative Sentiment: The new debt comes with high interest costs and extends CoreWeave’s already heavy leverage, which may worry investors about balance-sheet risk as the company keeps funding rapid AI expansion.

The new debt comes with high interest costs and extends CoreWeave’s already heavy leverage, which may worry investors about balance-sheet risk as the company keeps funding rapid AI expansion. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of large insider and co-founder stock sales since the IPO are creating a headwind for sentiment and may be contributing to volatility in the shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWV. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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