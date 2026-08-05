Michael Koralewski Sells 7,000 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) insider Michael Koralewski sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,570.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,779.42. The trade was a 47.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.80. 3,235,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,244. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.13. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.47 and a 1 year high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.02. First Solar had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on First Solar from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Solar’s second-quarter earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook remain supportive. The company previously reported adjusted EPS of $3.92 versus the $2.90 consensus, while revenue was broadly in line with expectations. Analysts also continue to highlight the company’s contracted backlog and potential undervaluation. ETFs in Spotlight as First Solar Shares Jump Post Q2 Earnings Beat

First Solar’s second-quarter earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook remain supportive. The company previously reported adjusted EPS of $3.92 versus the $2.90 consensus, while revenue was broadly in line with expectations. Analysts also continue to highlight the company’s contracted backlog and potential undervaluation. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the Trump administration may consider tariffs or a price floor for solar-panel raw materials have boosted expectations for stronger protection of U.S. manufacturers, potentially benefiting First Solar’s domestic production footprint. Solar Stocks Rally on Potential Pro-Solar Policy

Reports that the Trump administration may consider tariffs or a price floor for solar-panel raw materials have boosted expectations for stronger protection of U.S. manufacturers, potentially benefiting First Solar’s domestic production footprint. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports of heavy First Solar call-option buying and a Guggenheim analyst’s positive price outlook indicate continued bullish positioning among some traders and analysts. First Solar Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Recent reports of heavy First Solar call-option buying and a Guggenheim analyst’s positive price outlook indicate continued bullish positioning among some traders and analysts. Neutral Sentiment: SolarEdge’s earnings beat and stronger European and battery demand are drawing attention to the broader solar sector, but its sharp post-earnings reversal underscores the volatility and uncertain sentiment affecting solar-equipment stocks. SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

SolarEdge’s earnings beat and stronger European and battery demand are drawing attention to the broader solar sector, but its sharp post-earnings reversal underscores the volatility and uncertain sentiment affecting solar-equipment stocks. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing a securities class action against First Solar and certain officers. The complaints allege that the company inadequately disclosed tariff risks, Series 6 module underutilization and challenges related to expanding South Carolina operations. The allegations have not been proven, but the legal overhang may pressure the stock and raise concerns about potential costs or reputational damage. Investors in the stated February 26, 2025–February 24, 2026 class period face an August 24 lead-plaintiff deadline. First Solar Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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