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Microbot Medical (MBOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Microbot Medical logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Microbot Medical is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens Tuesday, August 11. Analysts anticipate a loss of $0.08 per share and revenue of approximately $0.333 million; an investor call is scheduled for August 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • In its prior quarter, the company reported a loss of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of $0.08, but revenue of $0.11 million fell short of the $0.30 million consensus.
  • MBOT shares recently traded at $1.78, near the lower end of their 52-week range. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with an overall “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $6.62, despite recent sell ratings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Microbot Medical to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.3330 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Microbot Medical to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 241,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,777. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,561 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 292,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,995 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 268,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,990 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 108,498 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc NASDAQ: MBOT is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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