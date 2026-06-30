Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 28,506 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,494 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.96, for a total value of $13,573,954.24.

On Friday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82.

On Friday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,561 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.63, for a total value of $2,498,588.43.

On Friday, May 1st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $9.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1,154.29. 40,602,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,873,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $830.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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