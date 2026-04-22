Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $477.37 and last traded at $475.41, with a volume of 15934683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.38.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.00.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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