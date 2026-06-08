Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $700.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.81% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $668.63.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $68.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $932.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,029,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,577,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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