Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $1,525.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.30.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of MU stock traded up $137.60 on Thursday, reaching $1,186.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,568,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,035,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $788.74 and a 200-day moving average of $513.50. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $20.98 by $4.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 60.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand.

Micron delivered record Q3 revenue and EPS, crushing estimates and signaling strong operating leverage from AI memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Management issued much stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance and said customers are locking in future supply with long-term commitments, improving visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buy ratings after the report, reflecting confidence that AI-driven memory shortages can support higher earnings for longer. Positive Sentiment: The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally

The strong quarter reignited the AI and chip rally, lifting peers and improving sentiment across the broader tech sector. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact.

Some commentary says the stock’s huge run has already priced in a lot of good news, so it may remain volatile even if the long-term AI story stays intact. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts warned that if AI memory demand cools or margins normalize, Micron could face a pullback because expectations are now very high.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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