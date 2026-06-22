Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $974.80.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,133.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $748.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.18. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,149.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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