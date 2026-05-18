Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 6% - Here's What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $663.25 and last traded at $681.54. 58,967,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 42,384,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $724.66.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $479.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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