Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,020.00 and last traded at $1,020.76. Approximately 44,477,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 44,453,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,087.99.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $788.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $692.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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