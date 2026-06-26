Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 6.7% - Time to Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,121.36 and last traded at $1,132.33. Approximately 84,547,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 45,728,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,213.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron posted record Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and adjusted EPS of $25.11, far above estimates, while Q4 guidance also topped Wall Street expectations. Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Micron posted record Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and adjusted EPS of $25.11, far above estimates, while Q4 guidance also topped Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, citing strong AI memory demand, margin expansion, and more predictable long-term customer contracts that reduce the old boom-bust concern in memory chips.

Multiple analysts raised price targets after the report, citing strong AI memory demand, margin expansion, and more predictable long-term customer contracts that reduce the old boom-bust concern in memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s new strategic customer agreements and comments from management suggest demand visibility could extend for years, supporting the view that the AI memory shortage may persist well beyond 2027.

Micron’s new strategic customer agreements and comments from management suggest demand visibility could extend for years, supporting the view that the AI memory shortage may persist well beyond 2027. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also hit a recent all-time high and briefly overtook other mega-cap tech names in market value, reflecting how central Micron has become to the AI trade. Micron overtakes Meta in market value amid relentless AI infrastructure demand

The stock also hit a recent all-time high and briefly overtook other mega-cap tech names in market value, reflecting how central Micron has become to the AI trade. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the pullback is simply a pause after an explosive move, with traders rotating out of high-flying chip names as broader tech sentiment weakens.

Some commentary says the pullback is simply a pause after an explosive move, with traders rotating out of high-flying chip names as broader tech sentiment weakens. Negative Sentiment: Micron is also being dragged by a sector-wide tech selloff and weakness in Asian chip stocks, which is pressuring the shares despite the company’s strong earnings backdrop.

Micron is also being dragged by a sector-wide tech selloff and weakness in Asian chip stocks, which is pressuring the shares despite the company’s strong earnings backdrop. Negative Sentiment: A few analysts are warning that the stock may already be pricing in peak-cycle profits, so any slowdown in memory pricing or AI demand could create volatility from here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,228.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $803.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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