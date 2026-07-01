Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1,154.29, but opened at $1,082.01. Micron Technology shares last traded at $1,079.8660, with a volume of 9,008,937 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 11,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.96, for a total transaction of $13,573,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 344,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $406,844,262.88. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $844.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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