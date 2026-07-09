Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $948.80, but opened at $1,016.51. Micron Technology shares last traded at $1,030.4370, with a volume of 9,554,876 shares changing hands.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced plans to invest up to $3 billion in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including strategic support for GlobalWafers’ Texas wafer plant. Article Title

Micron announced plans to invest up to $3 billion in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including strategic support for GlobalWafers’ Texas wafer plant. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish, citing AI-driven memory demand and saying the recent pullback in MU looks like a buying opportunity. Article Title

Analysts remain bullish, citing AI-driven memory demand and saying the recent pullback in MU looks like a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports continue to highlight strong earnings, high margins, and upbeat guidance tied to the AI memory boom. Article Title

Recent reports continue to highlight strong earnings, high margins, and upbeat guidance tied to the AI memory boom. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are still debating whether the recent memory-stock drawdown means the sector has already peaked. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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