Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 1.1% - Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,148.79 and last traded at $1,145.28. 59,762,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 45,829,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,132.33.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators remain bullish after Micron’s blowout quarter, citing surging DRAM/NAND strength, AI-driven demand, and multiple price-target hikes that imply more upside if the memory supercycle continues.

Analysts and market commentators remain bullish after Micron’s blowout quarter, citing surging DRAM/NAND strength, AI-driven demand, and multiple price-target hikes that imply more upside if the memory supercycle continues. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s recent earnings beat and raised guidance continue to support the stock’s long-term AI memory thesis, with several articles highlighting customer contracts and supply constraints that could keep pricing firm.

Micron’s recent earnings beat and raised guidance continue to support the stock’s long-term AI memory thesis, with several articles highlighting customer contracts and supply constraints that could keep pricing firm. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage argues Micron benefits from the broader AI infrastructure build-out, including long-term supply deals and growing demand for high-bandwidth memory, which may improve revenue visibility.

Some coverage argues Micron benefits from the broader AI infrastructure build-out, including long-term supply deals and growing demand for high-bandwidth memory, which may improve revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Micron is also being mentioned alongside broader AI and data-center themes, including optics and agentic AI infrastructure, reinforcing that MU remains a key part of the semiconductor trade rather than a standalone catalyst.

Micron is also being mentioned alongside broader AI and data-center themes, including optics and agentic AI infrastructure, reinforcing that MU remains a key part of the semiconductor trade rather than a standalone catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been hit by a wave of sector-wide caution, including worries that the AI rally is overextended, a recent slide in chip names, and profit-taking after Micron’s sharp post-earnings surge.

The stock has been hit by a wave of sector-wide caution, including worries that the AI rally is overextended, a recent slide in chip names, and profit-taking after Micron’s sharp post-earnings surge. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to a class-action lawsuit and concerns about possible price-gouging allegations in the memory industry, which adds headline risk near term.

Investors are also reacting to a class-action lawsuit and concerns about possible price-gouging allegations in the memory industry, which adds headline risk near term. Negative Sentiment: South Korea’s massive new semiconductor investment plan has raised competitive questions for the memory market, adding to Monday’s pressure on MU shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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