Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 4.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $814.95 and last traded at $803.63. Approximately 53,835,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 42,086,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $766.58.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.87 and a 200-day moving average of $360.05.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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