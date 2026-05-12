Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 3.6% - Here's Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $706.60 and last traded at $766.58. Approximately 72,598,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 41,981,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.33.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $449.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.05.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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