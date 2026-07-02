Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $950.28 and last traded at $975.56. Approximately 60,719,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 46,012,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,032.28.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest earnings and outlook remain powerful, with management and analysts pointing to unusually strong AI memory demand, tight supply, and continued earnings momentum. Several reports also highlighted raised price targets and bullish views on MU after the company beat expectations.

Micron’s latest earnings and outlook remain powerful, with management and analysts pointing to unusually strong AI memory demand, tight supply, and continued earnings momentum. Several reports also highlighted raised price targets and bullish views on MU after the company beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic supply agreement with General Motors, expanding its automotive business and adding another long-term customer relationship that could improve revenue visibility. Micron and General Motors Sign Strategic Agreement to Secure Supply and Accelerate Innovation

Micron announced a strategic supply agreement with General Motors, expanding its automotive business and adding another long-term customer relationship that could improve revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s $250 million commitment to Trump Accounts was widely covered as a major corporate gesture tied to U.S. manufacturing and long-term investment, adding to the company’s public profile. Micron Technology Announces $250 Mln Investment In Trump Accounts

Micron’s $250 million commitment to Trump Accounts was widely covered as a major corporate gesture tied to U.S. manufacturing and long-term investment, adding to the company’s public profile. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary articles continue to frame Micron as a key “tell” for the AI and semiconductor trade, reflecting how closely traders are watching MU as a barometer for the broader chip cycle.

Commentary articles continue to frame Micron as a key “tell” for the AI and semiconductor trade, reflecting how closely traders are watching MU as a barometer for the broader chip cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and media reports argue Micron may still have room to run because memory-chip prices are rising and supply remains tight, but others warn the stock has become expensive after an enormous run-up.

Some analysts and media reports argue Micron may still have room to run because memory-chip prices are rising and supply remains tight, but others warn the stock has become expensive after an enormous run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and rotation out of high-flying tech names have weighed on MU, with memory peers such as SanDisk and Seagate also falling as investors lock in gains after a record first half.

Broader semiconductor weakness and rotation out of high-flying tech names have weighed on MU, with memory peers such as SanDisk and Seagate also falling as investors lock in gains after a record first half. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about a possible memory supply glut, a new class-action lawsuit over DRAM pricing, and insider selling by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra have added caution around the stock. Why are Micron, SanDisk, and other semiconductor stocks falling today?

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $856.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $117,926,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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