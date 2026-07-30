Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 18.4% - Here's Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) traded up 18.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $882.50 and last traded at $874.66. 60,578,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 46,026,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $739.00.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsung Electronics reported an 1,814% year-over-year increase in operating profit, record revenue and a warning that the global memory shortage could persist or worsen through 2028. The outlook supports stronger pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Micron Stock Is Surging: Why a Samsung Warning Is Sparking a Memory Rebound

Samsung Electronics reported an 1,814% year-over-year increase in operating profit, record revenue and a warning that the global memory shortage could persist or worsen through 2028. The outlook supports stronger pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Strong results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Seagate helped revive optimism about data-center and AI capital spending, lifting the broader chip sector and improving sentiment toward Micron. Chip Stocks Rip Higher

Strong results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Seagate helped revive optimism about data-center and AI capital spending, lifting the broader chip sector and improving sentiment toward Micron. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and financial commentators argue that supply additions are unlikely to create semiconductor oversupply before 2028. Micron’s recent $41.46 billion quarterly revenue, 345.8% year-over-year growth and earnings beat provide fundamental support for the bullish view. Top Chip Analyst on Semiconductor Oversupply

Analysts and financial commentators argue that supply additions are unlikely to create semiconductor oversupply before 2028. Micron’s recent $41.46 billion quarterly revenue, 345.8% year-over-year growth and earnings beat provide fundamental support for the bullish view. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts upgraded Micron or maintained buy ratings after the pullback, citing long-term customer agreements, strong revenue visibility and an approximately $50 billion fourth-quarter revenue outlook. However, elevated options premiums and volatility indicate that investors still expect large price swings. Micron: Buy Low, Sell High

Several analysts upgraded Micron or maintained buy ratings after the pullback, citing long-term customer agreements, strong revenue visibility and an approximately $50 billion fourth-quarter revenue outlook. However, elevated options premiums and volatility indicate that investors still expect large price swings. Negative Sentiment: Micron remains well below its recent highs after a sector-wide selloff fueled by AI-bubble fears, financing concerns and worries that exceptionally high memory prices may not be sustainable.

Micron remains well below its recent highs after a sector-wide selloff fueled by AI-bubble fears, financing concerns and worries that exceptionally high memory prices may not be sustainable. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and another senior executive recently sold substantial amounts of Micron stock. The transactions may reinforce investor caution, although insider sales alone do not establish a deterioration in the company’s operating outlook.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $973.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.95. The stock has a market cap of $987.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,958,000. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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