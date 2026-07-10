Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Purchased Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic-Rhode Island) recently bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: MU. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on June 25th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Crown Castle NYSE: CCI on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Coherent NYSE: COHR on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/24/2026.

on 6/24/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Oracle NYSE: ORCL on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM on 4/13/2026.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $991.64 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $914.06 and a 200-day moving average of $575.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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