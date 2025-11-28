Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $238.10 and last traded at $237.10. 12,906,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 23,685,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $338.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $216.11.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $266.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

