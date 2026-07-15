Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 8% - Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $873.63 and last traded at $904.28. Approximately 53,956,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 45,703,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $983.12.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from strong AI memory demand, with multiple articles noting tight supply in DRAM, NAND and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which supports higher pricing and earnings. Micron stock jumps as investors look beyond GPUs in AI chip trade

Micron continues to benefit from strong AI memory demand, with multiple articles noting tight supply in DRAM, NAND and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which supports higher pricing and earnings. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc and other analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish calls, arguing that memory pricing remains favorable and the stock still has substantial upside if demand stays strong. The Case for Micron Stock Rising Nearly 90%

KeyBanc and other analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish calls, arguing that memory pricing remains favorable and the stock still has substantial upside if demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s recent U.S. investment plans and its move to secure wafer supply underscore confidence in long-term AI growth and the company’s ability to support future production. Bottleneck ahead: the wafer deal nobody is watching

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0%

The company's fifty day moving average is $938.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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