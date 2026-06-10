Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Takeshi Numoto Sells 2,500 Shares

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total value of $1,031,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,201.60. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Microsoft Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,388,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,783,227. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.37. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $493,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,332.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,262,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $502.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 4th. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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