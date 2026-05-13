Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Phillip Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Phillip Securities to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a $485.00 target price on the software giant's stock. Phillip Securities' price target suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.88.

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Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $407.77 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $397.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $356.28 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft is still being viewed as a long-term AI winner, with several bullish articles pointing to durable cloud demand, strong fundamentals, and continued upside potential if AI monetization keeps improving.

Microsoft is still being viewed as a long-term AI winner, with several bullish articles pointing to durable cloud demand, strong fundamentals, and continued upside potential if AI monetization keeps improving. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI-related developments may be constructive for Microsoft: reports say OpenAI agreed to cap revenue-sharing payments to Microsoft at $38 billion through 2030, a move that could clarify economics and support OpenAI’s IPO path while preserving the partnership. OpenAI to cap Microsoft revenue-sharing at $38 billion, The Information reports

OpenAI-related developments may be constructive for Microsoft: reports say OpenAI agreed to cap revenue-sharing payments to Microsoft at $38 billion through 2030, a move that could clarify economics and support OpenAI’s IPO path while preserving the partnership. Positive Sentiment: Satya Nadella’s testimony in the Musk v. OpenAI case reinforced Microsoft’s central role in AI and its early backing of OpenAI, which some investors may see as validating Microsoft’s strategic position in the AI ecosystem.

Satya Nadella’s testimony in the Musk v. OpenAI case reinforced Microsoft’s central role in AI and its early backing of OpenAI, which some investors may see as validating Microsoft’s strategic position in the AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market commentary pieces discussed Microsoft as a core mega-cap name and highlighted options activity, valuation arguments, and broader AI trade positioning, but these were mostly opinion-driven and not company-specific catalysts.

Multiple market commentary pieces discussed Microsoft as a core mega-cap name and highlighted options activity, valuation arguments, and broader AI trade positioning, but these were mostly opinion-driven and not company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Microsoft’s massive AI spending is pressuring cash flow too much, with articles warning that the AI boom is real but that capex and cash generation trade-offs could weigh on the stock.

Some investors are questioning whether Microsoft’s massive AI spending is pressuring cash flow too much, with articles warning that the AI boom is real but that capex and cash generation trade-offs could weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the OpenAI lawsuit also revived concerns that Microsoft has too much exposure to OpenAI’s governance and legal disputes, while several hedge funds reportedly trimmed MSFT stakes, adding to cautious sentiment. Microsoft AI Reliance Questioned As TCI Exits And OpenAI Terms Emerge

Coverage of the OpenAI lawsuit also revived concerns that Microsoft has too much exposure to OpenAI’s governance and legal disputes, while several hedge funds reportedly trimmed MSFT stakes, adding to cautious sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One report said Microsoft’s Kenyan data center project has been delayed due to payment demands, which could be seen as a reminder that infrastructure expansion is not always smooth. Microsoft's Kenyan data center delayed on payment demands: report

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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