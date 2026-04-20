Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 1.1% - Should You Sell?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $416.30 and last traded at $418.07. 27,259,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 35,784,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.79.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $610.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $577.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $391.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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