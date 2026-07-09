Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.6875.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,281,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $137.89 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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