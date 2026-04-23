Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock's previous close.

MAA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.21.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. 31,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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