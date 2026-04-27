Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.16.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,177. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here