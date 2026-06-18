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Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from $120 to $129, but kept a sector underperform rating. The new target still implies about 3.4% downside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment on MAA remains mixed overall: the stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating, with an average target price of $144.75 across covering analysts.
  • MAA recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $2.13 EPS versus the $0.83 estimate, while also guiding Q2 2026 EPS to $2.00-$2.12 and FY 2026 EPS to $8.37-$8.69.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective points to a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.75.

View Our Latest Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.54. 304,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.3% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 165,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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Analyst Recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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