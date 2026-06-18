Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective points to a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.75.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.54. 304,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.3% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 165,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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