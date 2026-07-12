Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.87.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,336. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,134,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $473,977,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,295,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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