Miller Industries (MLR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Miller Industries to post earnings of $0.3650 per share and revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. On average, analysts expect Miller Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Miller Industries Price Performance

MLR stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,397. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Miller Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 66.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Miller Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Miller Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Miller Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLR

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of towing and recovery vehicles and related equipment. The company's product portfolio includes light-, medium- and heavy-duty tow trucks, integrated carriers, rotators, wreckers, trailers and associated hydraulic and electronic components. These products are marketed under well-known brand names, including Miller, Century, Holmes, Vulcan, Chevron and Jige International, serving a broad spectrum of customers in the towing, recovery, roadside assistance and vehicle transport industries.

Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller Industries was founded in the early 1990s and has grown into a global supplier of towing and recovery solutions.

Further Reading

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