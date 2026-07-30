Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.60%.

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Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 312,115 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $84.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies's payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Weiss Ratings raised Minerals Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minerals Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTX

Key Headlines Impacting Minerals Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Minerals Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter sales increased 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while first-half sales rose 7% to $1.1 billion. Management said it remains on track for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Minerals Technologies 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter sales increased 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while first-half sales rose 7% to $1.1 billion. Management said it remains on track for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share rose 3% year over year to $1.60, and free cash flow increased substantially to $35.8 million in the quarter and $44.8 million for the first half. Adjusted net leverage improved to 1.6 times. Minerals Technologies Second Quarter Results

Adjusted earnings per share rose 3% year over year to $1.60, and free cash flow increased substantially to $35.8 million in the quarter and $44.8 million for the first half. Adjusted net leverage improved to 1.6 times. Positive Sentiment: The Engineered Solutions segment delivered strong momentum: sales rose 9% and operating income increased 12% excluding special items, producing a record 17.8% operating margin. Minerals Technologies Q2 Growth and Investor Day

The Engineered Solutions segment delivered strong momentum: sales rose 9% and operating income increased 12% excluding special items, producing a record 17.8% operating margin. Neutral Sentiment: Management plans to host an Investor Day on September 22, which could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. The company also issued new environmental targets through 2035.

Management plans to host an Investor Day on September 22, which could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. The company also issued new environmental targets through 2035. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results showed a $5.90 loss per share and a $183.6 million net loss, driven largely by a $290 million reserve increase for talc-related claims, subsidiary BMI OldCo’s Chapter 11 proceedings, and related litigation. Reported operating loss was $220 million. Minerals Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings

GAAP results showed a $5.90 loss per share and a $183.6 million net loss, driven largely by a $290 million reserve increase for talc-related claims, subsidiary BMI OldCo’s Chapter 11 proceedings, and related litigation. Reported operating loss was $220 million. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $1.60 narrowly missed the $1.63 analyst consensus. Consumer & Specialties sales declined 1%, while segment operating income fell 21% excluding special items as inflation in energy, transportation, and raw materials pressured margins. Minerals Technologies Earnings Estimate

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other news, VP Timothy Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $481,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,665.33. This trade represents a 82.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

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