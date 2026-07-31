Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.0 million-$550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.7 million.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MTX traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 213,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.15. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $84.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.04). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Minerals Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other news, VP Timothy Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $481,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,279 shares in the company, valued at $102,665.33. The trade was a 82.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Minerals Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Minerals Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter sales rose 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while first-half sales increased 7%. Management said growth initiatives and market conditions have kept the company on track for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Minerals Technologies Announces 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter sales rose 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while first-half sales increased 7%. Management said growth initiatives and market conditions have kept the company on track for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased 3% year over year to $1.60, and adjusted EBITDA reached $99.2 million. Cash generation also improved substantially, with first-half free cash flow of $44.8 million versus $11.1 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS increased 3% year over year to $1.60, and adjusted EBITDA reached $99.2 million. Cash generation also improved substantially, with first-half free cash flow of $44.8 million versus $11.1 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The Engineered Solutions segment was a key strength: sales climbed 9% and operating income rose 12% excluding special items, producing a record 17.8% operating margin. Environmental & Infrastructure sales rose 15%, supported by building materials and infrastructure demand.

The Engineered Solutions segment was a key strength: sales climbed 9% and operating income rose 12% excluding special items, producing a record 17.8% operating margin. Environmental & Infrastructure sales rose 15%, supported by building materials and infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management said pricing actions are in place to offset inflationary cost increases and restore margins during the second half. A September 22 Investor Day could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. Minerals Technologies Reports Q2 Sales Growth

Management said pricing actions are in place to offset inflationary cost increases and restore margins during the second half. A September 22 Investor Day could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted MTX’s value-investing characteristics, but the article did not provide a new rating or a specific estimate revision. Is Minerals Technologies a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks highlighted MTX’s value-investing characteristics, but the article did not provide a new rating or a specific estimate revision. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $1.60 missed the $1.64 consensus estimate, and revenue came in below the approximately $558.8 million expectation. Minerals Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Adjusted EPS of $1.60 missed the $1.64 consensus estimate, and revenue came in below the approximately $558.8 million expectation. Negative Sentiment: MTX reported a $5.90 per-share loss and a $220 million operating loss after recording a $290 million reserve increase for talc-related claims and subsidiary BMI OldCo’s Chapter 11 proceedings. Consumer & Specialties sales declined 1%, while segment operating income fell 21% excluding special items because of inflation and unfavorable mix.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

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