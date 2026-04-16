MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED) Trading Down 5% - Here's Why

MiniMed Group Inc (NASDAQ:MMED - Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.4660. Approximately 159,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,036,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MMED shares. Evercore started coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of MiniMed Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MiniMed Group

MiniMed Group Price Performance

About MiniMed Group

We are a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have pioneered groundbreaking innovation and served the needs of our customers across the globe in service of our mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Today, we are the only player in the market that commercializes all parts of an integrated diabetes management system.

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