MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.3250, with a volume of 166620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNSO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Trading Down 2.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This represents a yield of 479.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. MINISO Group's dividend payout ratio is 103.70%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,624,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 192,100 shares of the company's stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company's stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group NYSE: MNSO is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO's stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company's product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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