Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Purchases 5,304 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,304 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $29,172.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,057,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,317,647. The trade was a 0.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,397 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $13,183.50.

On Thursday, May 14th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 512 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,816.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 68,547 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $377,008.50.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 196 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,078.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 8,048 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,264.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 22,057 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,313.50.

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DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 7,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Equities analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLH presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLHC

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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