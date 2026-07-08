Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Eric Bjerkholt Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,627.25. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Bjerkholt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $469,100.00.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.57. 885,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,937. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. CLSA set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,945,813 shares of the company's stock worth $641,764,000 after purchasing an additional 880,505 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 811,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,947,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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