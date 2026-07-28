Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.47 and traded as high as GBX 270. Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 266.50, with a volume of 609,936 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 355 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 558.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of GBX 149 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitchells & Butlers

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Amanda Brown acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 per share, for a total transaction of £70,800. Insiders have purchased 30,227 shares of company stock worth $7,135,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.08% of the company's stock.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Further Reading

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