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Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Mitchells & Butlers logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mitchells & Butlers shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 270 before last trading at GBX 266.50, above the GBX 262.47 average.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive: four rate the stock a Buy and one a Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of GBX 558.75.
  • Insider buying provided an additional positive signal, with Amanda Brown purchasing 30,000 shares for £70,800; insiders have bought 30,227 shares over the past 90 days and own 32.08% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.47 and traded as high as GBX 270. Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 266.50, with a volume of 609,936 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 355 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 558.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of GBX 149 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitchells & Butlers

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Amanda Brown acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 per share, for a total transaction of £70,800. Insiders have purchased 30,227 shares of company stock worth $7,135,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.08% of the company's stock.

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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