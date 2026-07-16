Mitek Systems (MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2752 per share and revenue of $50.8180 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.59 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $872.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mitek Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Mitek Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on MITK

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Garrett Gafke sold 21,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $299,522.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 244,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,319.01. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,576 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,853 shares of the software maker's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the software maker's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MITK is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company's core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

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