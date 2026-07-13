Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.9850, with a volume of 2124143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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