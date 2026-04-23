Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $28.1484 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.57 by ($1.05). Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Mitsui & Co. to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mitsui & Co. Price Performance

Mitsui & Co. stock opened at $704.90 on Thursday. Mitsui & Co. has a 12-month low of $347.67 and a 12-month high of $835.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $760.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsui & Co.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: MITSY is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan's largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company's core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

Further Reading

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